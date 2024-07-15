Bedford, Stevenage and Hitchin to get extended Festival Bus services to reach major local attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local residents in Bedford, Stevenage and Hitchin are being encouraged to ‘bus, dance and party on’ with extended services to the Bedford River Festival on Saturday 20th July and Sunday 21st July.

Within Bedford, on Sunday, you can now catch Stagecoach East’s 3 Service between Fenlake Lovell Road and the Bus Station, 5 Service between Goldington Caxton Road and the Bus Station, and 6 Service between Brickhill Bourneside and the Bus Station – they will all run until 9:30pm.

If you are travelling by car, you can take advantage of the Park & Ride service from Mowsbury Park, available throughout the festival until 11:30pm. It’s only £5 return for adults and £12 for families or groups of friends.

From Stevenage and Hitchin, you can catch the 9D Service for only £2 and arrive feeling fine and dandy! In addition to its Saturday times, the service will also operate hourly on Sunday 21st.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Whether you’re jamming to live music, paddling in the raft race, or munching your way through the food stalls, there’s a slice of fun for everyone at the Bedford River Festival. So, ditch the car and ride our special festival buses - so you can make your day out a breeze!

“We are looking forward to a great day for everyone – after all, more rides mean more time for fun!”

Many roads in Bedford will be closed for the event, making parking difficult in the town centre. For more information on getting to the Bedford River Festival, go to www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/bedford-river-festival.