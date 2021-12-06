Bacon has been crowned the king of the fry ups

Bacon crowned king of the fry-ups (photo: Shutterstock)

Bacon named the best breakfast ingredient

Many experts say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and the fry up is undoubtedly one of the nation's favourites.

Now bacon has been named the UK’s favourite ingredient in a fry up, according to new research.The study, conducted by Foodhub, one of the leading online food ordering platforms, investigated the UK’s fry up habits in celebration of National Fry Up Day, Deceber 7.

More than half of Brits crowned bacon as the best item on a fry up, with eggs closely following behind (54 per cent) and sausage coming in third (43 per cent). Black pudding was voted the nation’s least favourite, with nearly a third saying they would remove the controversial option from their breakfast plate.

The tastiest condiment

In the fiercest and most controversial breakfast debate – red vs brown sauce – ketchup came out on top. Four in ten would opt for the tomato treat, with brown sauce losing out on top spot with 32 per cent of the vote.

The study also discovered that a fry up is the best way to start the weekend, with a quarter of the nation (25 per cent) stating Saturday is the day in which they most often tackle a full English. However, more than one in ten claimed they usually eat a fry up as their evening meal.

Ardian Mula, Foodhub spokesperson, said: “We all know Britain loves a fry up, and it was interesting to see bacon come out as the nation’s favourite ingredient, especially as the bacon sandwich was just crowned the UK’s favourite sandwich in one of our previous studies to celebrate World Sandwich Day.

“The fry up is such an iconic, British breakfast dish, so we were surprised to discover that over one in ten people would eat this as their evening meal. Remarkably, nearly a quarter of 18-24-year-olds claim they eat a fry up every single day! Luckily, Foodhub is on hand for the nation to get their fry up fix, as our platform offers a wide range of cuisines, anywhere at any time.”

Also, the age-old question ‘How do you like your eggs in the morning?’ has finally been answered by the takeaway ordering platform.

As fried eggs have come out on top with a staggering 58 per cent of the nation choosing fried as their preferred way to have their eggs, with poached coming in second (14 per cent) and scrambled following closely behind (13 per cent).

There was a generational divide when it came to choosing an accompanying sauce to a fry up, with over a quarter (28 per cent) of 18-24-year-olds opting for mayo compared to just five per cent of 55-64-year-olds.

The younger generation also chose juice as their drink of choice over the traditional tea or coffee.

UK’S FAVOURITE FRY UP INGREDIENTS

BACON (55 per cent)EGG (54 per cent)SAUSAGE (43 per cent)HASH BROWN (24 per cent)MUSHROOMS (23 per cent)BEANS (20 per cent)TOAST (17 per cent)TOMATOES (15 per cent)BLACK PUDDING (14 per cent)POTATOES (eight per cent)

