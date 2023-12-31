Psychic Baba Vanga made predictions about the future, with many of those things coming true - here's what she thought would happen in 2024

The end of 2023 is upon us, and that means that the new year of 2024 is almost here. When one year draws to a close and other begins this provides a great time for reflection for many as they look back on what has been and also look ahead for what is to come. As part of this trend, each and every year psychics look ahead to the next year to give us all a hint of what could be upon us in the next 12 months.

One of the most famous psychics who offered predictions for the years ahead was blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga. She may have died in 1996 at the age of 84, but this didn't stop her from thinking ahead of what would happen in the world. So that she could share her gift, she left behind notes detailing what she believed would happen for many years to come - and people worldwide are always very interested by what she has to say as many things she has foreseen have become reality. She has reportedly left predictions up until 5079, so many generations ahead of ours will be able to see if what she foresaw actually becomes true.

Some of Vanga’s prophecies, including a third World War from 2010 to 2014, did not come true but several did so people are mindful of what she has to say. She even reportedly predicted her own death. So, what predictions has Baba Vanga made for 2024, what had she said about 2023 and what previous predictions come true? Here’s what you need to know.

What predictions has Baba Vanga made for 2024?

Here are the predictions Baba Vanga made for 2024:

An attempt on Putin's life: Vanga has predicted there will be an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin by a fellow Russian next year.

Terrorist and biological attacks: She warned of increased terrorist attacks in Europe, as well as predicting a ‘big country’ will conduct biological weapons tests or attacks in 2024.

A huge economic crisis: We're set for another economic crisis next year that will apparently impact the global economy, with rising debt levels and escalating geopolitical tensions being major factors.

Extreme weather: She has foretold that there will be even more terrifying weather events and natural disasters next year.

More cyber attacks: There will be a rise in cyber attacks in 2024, according to the late clairvoyant. There may also be a national security threat as advanced hackers will target crucial infrastructure like power grids and water treatment plants.

Medical breakthroughs: In more positive news, Vanga reportedly said there will be new treatments available for incurable diseases, including Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024.

Technological breakthrough: She also predicted that there will be a major breakthrough in quantum computing.

Mystic Baba Vanga's predictions for 2024 have been revealed and they include medical advancements, but also the attempted assasination of Putin and cyber attacks. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

What predictions did Baba Vanga make for 2023, and did any of them come true?

Solar storm: A solar storm, also known as a solar flare, is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to Nasa. Flares are our solar system’s largest explosive events, they are seen as bright areas on the sun and can last from minutes to hours. These storms disrupt electric power grids and contribute to the corrosion of oil and gas pipelines. They also interfere with high-frequency radio communications and GPS navigation, so if this does happen we can expect widespread loss of power - which will mean no internet and no electricity. A massive solar storm was predicted on Friday December 1, but this did not happen.

A big change in the Earth’s orbit: The Earth orbits the sun on a tilted axis every year, and it can change slightly each year due to the force of other planets. A big shift in the Earth’s path, however, would cause lots of environmental problems including soaring temperatures, changing tides and spikes in radiation levels. The world experienced some extremely high temperatures in the summer, and summer 2023 was recorded as the hottest on record. Experts have also predicted that 2023 is virtually certain to be warmest year on record overall.

Bioweapons tests: There may have been experiments on weapons this year, according to the psychic’s predictions. The details on what exactly this could mean were, of course, very vague, but it did not happen.

What other predictions did Baba Vanga give that came true over the years?

Baba Vanga is said to have predicted several big events over the years. Her followers believe she foresaw 9/11, Brexit, the election of Barack Obama and the 2004 tsunami. In 1989, the mystic said “American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds… and innocent blood will be gushing”. Many believe she was talking about the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001.

Vanga also claimed she knew that Europe would “cease to exist” by 2017, which many believe refers to the Brexit vote in 2016 which led to the UK leaving the European Union. She was also correct when she said the 44th US president would be black, as this was Barack Obama - however she also said he would be the country’s last president which of course wasn’t true.

More recently, she said that towns and cities around the world would be hit by a water shortage last year, and of course people worldwide were hit by droughts in the summer, including in France, Italy and Portugal. In the UK, temperatures hit a record high of 40C and hosepipe bans were also put in place across the country as reservoirs and rivers dried up due to days and weeks of prolonged heat and no rain.