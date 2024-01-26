Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket front-runner Asda has announced that they will be converting more of their petrol forecourts to a cashless system.

Asda have 300 petrol forecourts attached to their superstores, with half of these sites unmanned, using a card-only payment system.

A further 82 petrol forecourts will go cash-free, with the workers at the sites being redeployed to other locations.

The change could be being made to reflect the modern way of payment, with most people opting to pay by card, using contactless most of the time.

However, there have been calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to replicate new legislation in Ireland, where businesses will have to accept cash as a form of payment.

Asda’s work to convert their petrol forecourts to a cashless system will be completed by the summer.

This change will not affect Asda supermarkets, where cash will still be an available payment option.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “We can reassure customers that all Asda stores will continue to accept both cash and card payments as normal. The majority of customers who use our drive-thru Superstore fuel stations use pay at the pump and over 90% of all payments are made on a card or contactless device. More than half of our drive-thru sites are already unmanned and we are moving the remaining colleagues who work in the kiosk into the adjacent store so they can better serve customers.”

Here are the full list of locations that will be converted to a cashless system: