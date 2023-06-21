The Arctic Monkeys headline slot at this year’s Glastonbury has been thrown into doubt after frontman Alex Turner fell ill - will the show go ahead and who could replace the band if not?

The Arctic Monkeys headline slot at Glastonbury 2023 has been thrown into doubt after frontman Alex Turner fell ill this week, forcing he band to cancel an open-air concert in Dublin as part of their 2023 UK and Ireland Tour. The news was announced on Monday (June 19) on the band’s Instagram page.

The update read: ““We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marley Park in Dublin tomorrow. Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

The announcement comes just days ahead of the Sheffield rock outfit’s scheduled performance at this year’s Glastonbury, which they are set to headline this week. Will the band still be playing the festival and who could replace them if they are forced to bow out?

Most Popular

When are Arctic Monkeys playing Glastonbury?

The Arctic Monkeys are scheduled to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Friday evening (June 23) as the festival at Worthy Farm returns for a 51st year. The rockers are also still scheduled to play their upcoming set in Glasgow two days later on June 25, with a gig planned at Bellahouston Park.

The show will be the final stop of the ongoing UK tour.

What is the Arctic Monkeys setlist for Glastonbury?

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs during the second day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 30, 2019.

Will Alex Turner appear at Glastonbury after illness?

Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis which meant the band were forced to cancel an open-air concert in Dublin on Tuesday. The frontman’s condition could affect his ability to perform the group’s Glastonbury headline slot, though it is currently scheduled to go ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We will update this article as soon as there are any developments.

Who could replace the Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury?

It is speculated that The Churn-ups, who are playing third from top the same day, will replace the Arctic Monkeys in the headline slot should their show be cancelled. Fans reckon that The Churn-ups are none other than Dave Grohl’s band Foo Fighters as the mystery band has no digital footprint and is widely anticipated as a huge guest.