Ampthill is the happiest place to live in Bedfordshire, according to a new survey.

The popular market town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Beds was Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard was third, Woburn was fourth and Sandy was fifth.

Ampthill - happiest place to live in Bedfordshire

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

This quintessential English market town is absolutely charming, with pretty red brick houses, stylish eateries and stores and Ampthill Great Park for your fix of the great outdoors.

The Firs Lower School is rated Good by Ofsted and popular pubs include The Albion and the Prince of Wales.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Beds.

Ampthill was 20th on the main national list which was headed by Stratford-upon-Avon.

Furniturebox found that a good range of highly rated state primary and secondary schools was the key factor in boosting happiness. Many residents’ friendship groups came from people they met at the school gates while picking up their children.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Ampthill is the happiest place to live in Bedfordshire.

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Find out the full list of the UK’s 70 happiest places in Furniturebox’s guide.