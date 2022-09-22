A budget supermarket is rolling out its latest eco-friendly initiative after running a successful trial last year.

Aldi is installing recycling bins for soft plastics across almost all its UK stores, aiming to help customers recycle tonnes of the problem material.

Richard Gorman, Plastics and Packaging Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are always striving to reduce plastic waste wherever possible, and we know how important this is to our customers.

“This rollout is a step in the right direction and provides our shoppers with an easy option to recycle their problematic soft plastic packaging in the UK.

Most Popular

“We hope customers utilise our collection bins to help us make a positive change by recycling more waste.”

The move means customers can return all types of clean, soft plastic packaging - including crisp packets, salad bags, bread bags and carrier bags –

The Aldi soft plastics recycling bin which will be popping up at stores across the UK

regardless of where the items were bought.

The supermarket expects to collect up to 1,000 tonnes of plastic a year once the bins are fully installed in more than 800 stores nationwide, which will be completed by the end of the year.

Helen Bird, Head of Business Collaboration, WRAP said: “A fifth of the plastic packaging that we’re all left with at home is plastic bags and wrapping.

“There are opportunities to reduce this, but where plastic is used, packaging design needs to be simplified and recycling systems are needed.

“In future years, this packaging will be collected directly from people’s homes and places of work, but solutions are urgently needed today to tackle the growing mountain of waste.”

Positive about how many people will utilise the new eco opportunity, Helen continued: “Many citizens have shown that they are willing to take plastic bags and wrapping to their local food stores for recycling, and this move by Aldi means that more people across the UK will be able to do just that.

“We have seen trials and regional roll outs of similar schemes by other supermarkets working towards The UK Plastics Pact goal for all plastic packaging to be recyclable by 2025, this move by Aldi is a great achievement and one we fully support.”