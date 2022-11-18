Aldi Christmas Click + Collect slots now available for customers - how to order
Aldi has now opened its Christmas Click + Collect slots for customers to get ready for Christmas
Aldi customers can now order this year’s Christmas groceries via its Click & Collect service ready for the Christmas period. Shoppers can order from a vast range of groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 20 to 23 ready for the big day.
Shoppers can get everything they need for their festive feast – including a range of Aldi’s fresh British meats, irresistible side dishes and mouth-watering desserts, such as its Specially Selected Roly Poly Free Range Turkey, Smoked Maple and Bourbon flavour ham and Goose Fat Roast Potatoes, as well as its award-winning Plant Menu No Turkey Crown and Specially Selected 24-month matured Christmas Pudding.
Customers can also stock up on Aldi’s range of Christmas treats – such as its Specially Selected Mince Pies, Luxury Florentines and Yule Log – ensuring the whole family is catered for this festive period.
More than 200 stores across the UK offer Aldi’s Click & Collect service, where customers can have their shopping brought to their cars and loaded into their boots by Aldi colleagues at dedicated Click & Collect points in the store car park.
Most Popular
How to use Aldi Christmas Click + Collect service
1. Select a Christmas collection slot
You can now book a collection slot between December 20 and 23. Simply click on the Book Slot button at the top of the Aldi website.
Advertisement
2. Add products to your order
Browse the Aldi Christmas product range and add all the items you need for the big day.
3. Make changes to Food to Order
You have until 11:50 pm on December 15 to add more items or change the quantity of Food to Order. After this point, you will only be able to remove or reduce the quantities of these products on your order.
Advertisement
4. Make any other changes
You can amend the quantity or add new products that aren’t in the Aldi Food to Order range up until 11:50 pm on the night before the collection day. All that’s left is to collect your order at your chosen store.
Full list of Aldi stores offering Click + Collect
Tower Road
Advertisement
Mansfield
Newark
Taunton
Newton Abbot
Advertisement
Oldbury
Saffron Walden
Oxford
Stroud
Advertisement
High Wycombe
Honiton
Belper
Erdington, Birmingham
Advertisement
Garstang
Preston
Leighton Buzzard
Cowes,IOW
Advertisement
Reading 3
Weymouth
Chippenham
Gillingham
Advertisement
Winklebury Way, Basingstoke
Droitwich
Clacton
Whitburn
Advertisement
Montrose
Ruthin
Holyhead
Croydon
Advertisement
Dymchurch Road
Heanor
Nottingham Road
Loughborough
Advertisement
Spalding
Ashbourne
Stamford
Water Lane, York
Advertisement
Consett
Caerphilly
Huntingdon
Bideford
Advertisement
Gloucester
Ashford
Nuneaton
Corby
Advertisement
Stratford
South Street
Exeter Pinhoe
Newport Risca
Advertisement
Wokingham
Drayton Road, Norwich
Chelmsford 2
Brecon
Advertisement
Gloster Road
Newmarket
Yiewsley
Muller Road
Advertisement
Bodmin
Parc Tawe
Bristol Bedminster
Hereford
Advertisement
Bedford 2
Fairhill
Kingswinford
Crawley
Advertisement
Weddington Road, Nuneaton
Merthyr Tydfil
Henbury
Thorne
Advertisement
Camborne
Newport Spytty Road
Portishead
Wrexham
Advertisement
Melksham
Swindon, Latham Road
Shepton Mallet
Amesbury
Advertisement
Milton Keynes Westcroft
Chipping Norton
Hobley Drive
Swindon,RodbourneRoad
Advertisement
Coped Hall Business Park
Whitstable
Park Street
Bretton
Advertisement
Leeming Lane South
Wisbech
Melton Mowbray
Grantham, Trent Road
Advertisement
Daybrook
Bridgnorth
Port Talbot
Plymouth Southway
Advertisement
Culverhouse Cross
Borehamwood Retail Park
Dunstable
Highbridge
Advertisement
South Ruislip
Benfleet
Ipswich
Haverhill
Advertisement
Airport Retail Park, Coventry
Bedworth
Broughton Astley
Cardigan
Advertisement
Romford 2
Witham
Chatteris
Carmarthen
Advertisement
Crosshands
Cwmbran
Lichfield
Bristol Longwell Green
Advertisement
Paignton
St Neots
Colchester
Dereham
Advertisement
Llansamlet
Blackwood
Pembroke Dock
Kettering
Advertisement
Salisbury
Eastbourne
Chellaston
Chertsey
Advertisement
Sheldon
Central Park, Rugby
Redditch
Leamington
Advertisement
Silverwoods Way
Lye
Bromsgrove
Coleshill
Advertisement
Mercury Drive, Wolverhampton
Halesowen
Kingstanding
Burntwood
Advertisement
Irthlingborough
St Austell
Bridgend
Topsham
Advertisement
Banbury
Evesham 2
Buckingham
Aylesbury 2
Advertisement
Faringdon
Bletchley
Redruth
Haverfordwest
Advertisement
Towcester Road Northampton
Towcester
Glastonbury
Welwyn Garden City
Advertisement
Ledbury
Moreton in Marsh
Reading
Wadebridge
Advertisement
Lewes
Aylesford
Worcester
Fareham
Advertisement
Chatham
Havant
Durham Way
Allendale Road
Advertisement
Southend
Newmarket Road
Snedshill
Hemel Hempstead
Advertisement
Norton
Coalville
Lincoln Wragby Road
Newport
Advertisement
Porth
Claycross
Skegness
Maskew Avenue
Advertisement
Caerphilly Rd
Sleaford
Coventry
Priory Road
Advertisement
Glascote Road, Tamworth
Coppice Farm Way
Gillingham 2
Holliers Walk Hinckley
Advertisement
Rustington
Maidstone 2
Tonbridge
Brighton
Advertisement
Sevenoaks
Portsmouth 2
Homer Road
St. Leonards
Advertisement
Northampton
Cheltenham
Great Lodge Retail Park Tunbridge Wells
Trentham
Advertisement
Tunstall
Burton-upon-Trent
Ilkeston
Ashby
Advertisement
Derby
Crayford
Chichester
Kidbrooke Park Road
Advertisement
Meir
Didcot
Queensville
Braunstone
Advertisement