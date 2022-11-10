Aldi has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2022 which once again features the renowned character of Kevin The Carrot. This time it has been heavily inspired by everyone’s favourite festive movie - Home Alone.

The supermarket brand initially teased the road to this year’s festivities with a short clip featuring Kevin The Carrot stuck at an airport, all while his family were already on a plane to Paris. The full advert has now been released as wife Katie is on the hunt to find Kevin, giving viewers very familiar festive vibes.

Katie, along with the rest of The Carrot family, start the advert in a rush to catch their flight. One of the kids stops their mum to ask if they can donate their pocket money to the charity Neighbourly in a touching moment that really pulls at viewer’s heartstrings.

However, once they buckle up on board, Katie soon realises that they are missing Kevin, who meanwhile is - pardon the pun - Home Alone watching the football. Eagle eyed viewers will also recognise that both teams competing in the game are Cuth and Col, which is a hilarious reference to the real-life feud with fellow retailer Marks and Spencers.

Most Popular

Both chains had been in a dispute over the similarities between their Cuthbert and Colin the Caterpillar cakes. Once again with further references to the iconic Home Alone Christmas film that was released in 1990 and starred Mccauley Culkin, Kevin spots an intruder and begins to panic.

The narrator during this moment says: “Quaking in his roots, he had to make a stand. And tackle the intruder, with traps he’d carefully planned," the narrator continues. After he swung down the hallway on Christmas lights, slamming the letterbox with his feet, Kevin The Carrot then drops a water balloon on the intruder.

After electrocuting himself, as well as a number of unfortunate events which followed, Kevin recognises that the intruder is a familiar face - it is Santa Claus. Aldi’s Marketing Director Adam Zavalis said: “Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together.

“And it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and this year’s Yuletide performance is sure to get the nation shouting ‘KEVIN!’ as we welcome him back for the seventh year.”