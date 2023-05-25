Aldi is bringing back a popular alcoholic drink for the summer after being a sell-out success last year. The unusual Yorkshire Pudding Beer will make its way back onto Aldi’s shelves from May 25 after selling out in just a week when it first launched.

The tipple is made with real Yorkshire Puddings and hit the headlines following its big win in Channel 4’s ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’ – a six-part series which gave small businesses a chance to be listed on Aldi’s shelves nationwide. Father and son duo Harry and Howard Kinder wowed managing director of buying at Aldi Julie Ashfield, with their intriguing creation, which was described as ‘deliciously creamy’.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK said: “The innovation behind Malton Brewery’s Yorkshire Pudding Beer is outstanding. Shoppers absolutely loved its unique taste, so it’s only right that we return it to stores.” The beer is made in the foothills of North Yorkshire with real puds to give its creamy, light quality that is both soft and delicious on the palate.”

Howard Kinder, of Malton Brewery and creator of the Yorkshire Pudding Beer said: “Appearing on the show was absolutely life changing. Not only did we land our biggest ever contract, supplying one of the nation’s favourite supermarkets, but orders also went through the roof. It catapulted us into a whole new chapter.”

The Yorkshire Pudding beer will be available at Aldi stores costing £1.75 a bottle. The re-launch of the product comes as Channel 4 confirmed a second series of Aldi’s Next Big Thing. The supermarket is calling on suppliers of all shapes and sizes to get involved.