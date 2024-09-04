465k East UK adults predicted to spend over 2 days of their adult life on hold for a GP appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New online research conducted by gym chain Fitness First, has revealed the excessive time people from the East UK spend on hold to book a GP appointment. In the last year alone, over 465K adults from the East spent a combined 16k days on the phone waiting to book an appointment and, based on time spent on hold in the last year, are predicted to spend over 2 days of their adult life on hold for a GP appointment.

The research also revealed that almost a third (32%) of respondents had to wait over a week to see a doctor, and over half (52%) of adults in the East say they have actively ignored symptoms due to being unable to secure a timely appointment, underlining the growing wait times.

As concerns about waiting lists grow, particularly as some GPs begin working to rule and capping appointments, the role of gyms in providing holistic health support and relieving pressure on the NHS is becoming even more important. Fitness First’s new premium membership includes access to HealthHero, giving members direct access to a range of health professionals, including GPs, physios, dietitians and mental health counsellors, streamlining the process of getting medical and preventative advice and support.

Bedford locals can now access the new Fitness First premium membership. It reinvents what the typical gym membership includes, with unlimited access to 360 wellness services at their fingertips, including access to remote GP appointments which are available 8am – 10pm, 364 days a year. The GP service is extended to all household dependents under the age of 18.

Beyond the wait for a GP appointment, Fitness First’s research also highlighted that 46% of respondents felt surgery hours weren’t convenient for them for a general appointment, and 64% expressed a willingness to use virtual health services as an alternative to traditional appointments, suggesting modern technology may provide part of the answer.

Justin Musgrove, CEO at Fitness First, said “The numbers behind GP waiting times should be a catalyst to the fitness industry stepping up and doing more to support the holistic health of its members. We feel our new premium membership does just this, adding services you would expect to find as part of an expensive private healthcare policy and making them accessible to our members.

“We want to be able to help our members on their health journey even when they’re not in one of our gyms, which means moving beyond just helping people get physically fit and creating a joined up health system, this feels like a natural progression for us.”

Sanjay Chada, Strategic Partnerships Director at HealthHero added “Our partnership with Fitness First is a huge step forward in changing the scope of gyms in the role of healthcare provision. Our services combine preventative care with in-the-moment support, and are designed to be delivered at scale – we serve 35 million people and delivered more than 5 million health consultations last year alone – so fitness operators are the perfect partner for us. With Fitness First’s expertise in fitness, we are excited to be moving the industry forward with a true 360 wellness offering.”