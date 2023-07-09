A four-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after a dog attack in an estate playground - police have seized three animals.

A boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being attacked by a dog at a park in East London. According to a report , emergency services rushed to the scene in Ackroyd Drive where the boy suffered multiple bite injuries at a playground at 3.20pm on Saturday (July 8).

The boy was then taken to hospital, accompanied by his distraught mother. His injuries, however, were thought to be ‘non-life-threatening’. Three dogs were seized by the police after the attack.

The dogs’ owner was also bitten but refused treatment. It has been reported that dogs are not allowed in the estate’s shared playground.

Footage of the attack has also surfaced, picking up the victim’s high-pitched screams as he tries to get the dogs off him. Police are later seen struggling to put a large dog in the back of a van.

Confirming the incident, a Met spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 3.20pm on Saturday, 8 July to reports of a child attacked by a dog in a recreation ground near to Ackroyd Drive, E3. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

“At the scene, a four-year-old boy was found with bite injuries. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and his injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening. Three dogs were seized by officers and will be assessed.

“The owner of the dogs was also treated at the scene for a bite injury but declined to go to hospital. No arrests and enquiries continue.”