Watch: Irish trad music session breaks out on a Ryanair flight to Lanzarote - 'four minutes of pure joy'
A group of talented musicians ensured passengers on a Ryanair flight to Lanzarote would have a journey they would never forget as they were treated to an Irish traditional music session in the air.
The brilliant impromptu rendition of the popular Irish track ‘Las Vegas in the Hills of Donegal’ was captured on video by fellow passenger Danny Walters onboard a January 2024 flight after it departed from Belfast International Airport for the sunny Canary Islands destination.
Speaking about the experience Danny said: “Everyone loved it. It really shortened the flight.”
The first class musicians onboard turned out to be some of the biggest names in Irish music, Sean Magee, Nathan Carter and Matthew Crampsey.
According to reports, their fine performance got everyone in the holiday spirit and had people clapping and cheering in their seats during the flight. The music even inspired one fellow passenger to undertake a bit of Irish dancing in the aisles.
