Youth step forward as trust celebrates first anniversary

The contributions of young leaders were recognised during an anniversary gathering in Bedford.

The SEVA Trust UK, an international charitable organisation working to improve education, health and environment, celebrated its first birthday at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Community Hall, on Saturday, December 2.

An interactive session was organised involving BAME (Black and Minority Ethnicity) MPs Tanman Dhesi from Slough and Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin, along with Anil Mehta, a youth leader from India, who motivated youth of diverse communities to actively participate in politics.

Other guests included the Mayor of Kempston Cllr James Valentine, former Bedford MP Patrick Hall, Indian High Commission counsellor DP Singh, senior councillors, heads of leading BAME communities and charity representatives, among an audience of around 250 people.

Mr Yasin emphasised youth involvement at grass roots level and requested community leaders to encourage youth participation in public service to help them gain practical experience.

Mr Dhesi, one of the first turbaned parliamentarians, said we all should be proud of our heritage and identity and should collectively work for community cohesion and an integrated progressive future.

Anil encouraged BAME youth to be a part of mainstream politics and highlighted the issue of religious radicalism as one of the barriers for BAME communities in the UK and other parts of the world.

Charan Sekhon, founder chairman of SEVA Trust UK, highlighted the work of SEVA Trust UK in India and in Bedfordshire. He stressed the need for all BAME communities to work collectively to harness the young talent and prepare future leaders.

The contributions of the youths actively engaged in community services were recognised by SEVA Trust UK with special awards made at the event.

The event was organised and managed by the BAME youth from SEVA Trust and the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU).