Youth, 18, stabbed in the leg following incident near St Thomas More School, Bedford

Police have confirmed a teenager was stabbed in the leg following reports of an incident near St Thomas More School in Bedford.

They say officers were called around 11.30am today to reports that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg in Kennet Rise, Bedford.

MBTC School stabbing

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital, but his injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 147 of 5 November. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.