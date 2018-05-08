Young farmers’ rally will be held at Thurleigh

Members of Bedfordshire’s farming community are set to descend on Thurleigh for a popular long-standing country show.

Bedfordshire Young Farmers’ Club is set to hold its 71st Country Show and Rally at Scald End Farm on Saturday, May 19.

This year’s event is being hosted by the Bedford Club and will feature members of the seven Bedfordshire Young Farmer’s Clubs competing in areas including flower arranging, cookery, showing livestock, handicrafts, farm skills and show jumping.

There will also be a range of displays in the main ring, as well as pony rides, stalls, vintage tractors, games and around 80 trade stands.

Rural property specialist Fisher German is one of the principal sponsors of the event and is helping to promote it by providing 100 advertising banners which are being placed across the county.

Matthew Ayres, of Fisher German, said: “The country show and rally is very well-respected and always draws in crowds of around 4,000 people.

“It is the biggest rural event of its kind in the area and attracts people from across the agricultural sector and those with an interest in the countryside as well as families and members of the local community outside of the farming profession.

“It features various rural competitions, displays and stalls as well as a number of trade stands and is an excellent social networking day.

“We have been supporting the country show for four years, and Warmingtons supported the event for more than 40 years before it merged with Fisher German in 2015, so we have a long-standing relationship with the Bedfordshire Young Farmers’ Club.

“We are delighted to be one of this year’s principal sponsors and will have a marquee on the day. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s event.”

The 71st Country Show and Rally starts at 10am and admission is £8, with free entry for those under 10 years. More information on the show and Bedfordshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs can be found at www.bedsyfc.co.uk

For more information on Fisher German visit www.fishergerman.co.uk