Young dad remembered in cycle marathon from Maulden to Cromer

A father-of-two has been remembered by friends and relatives in an arduous 150-mile cycle ride to the coast.

Steve Holbrook, who served as an officer with Bedfordshire Police, died just 21 months after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour, aged 37.

He left behind his wife, Carrie, and two young children, Emma, eight, and Mason, five.

In blistering 30-degree heat, 20 of Steve’s friends and family members cycled from Maulden to Cromer, raising funds for the Brain Tumour Research charity.

One of those who took part was Steve’s brother, Adam, who volunteers with the Milton Keynes-based organisation.

Adam, 37, a chef at The Cottage Bakery, Ampthill, said: “I would like to thank my family for their support and all the riders who managed to complete the ride in such high temperatures. The fish and chips were well-deserved at the finish line and it was a privilege to take part in this event, which has raised nearly £7,000 for this worthy cause.

“I am also grateful to Richard Clegg and his team at the Co-op in Cromer, who let us finish at their shop, with outstanding hospitality – feeding us, supplying us with drinks and also selling merchandise.”

Another of those who took on the challenge was James Slack, a sports and leisure facilities manager at Dunstable Town Council, who was a close friend of Steve’s.

James, 39, who lives in Flitwick, said: “I met Steve at nursery in Bedfordshire, so we have known each other since we were three. I feel grateful to have known such a loving and determined man and I am inspired by the strength he showed during his illness.”

Michael Thelwall, head of community fundraising at the Brain Tumour Research charity, said: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of Steve’s friends and family and congratulate them in completing the challenge. The money the bike ride raised will go towards the charity’s network of dedicated Centres of Excellence where scientists are focused on improving outcomes for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure.”

To make a donation to the Brain Tumour Research charity in memory of Steve, via the team’s JustGiving page, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maulden2cromer