World Cup wedding was a real ball!

Three lions lined up with five bridesmaids at a very special wedding, when World Cup fever was introduced to a couple’s nuptials, writes Ben Raza.

David Knight and his fiance Jess Sizer tied the knot at Woodland Manor in Clapham on Saturday. But when the couple got engaged last year they never imagined England would make such progress in this summer’s tournament.

David told the T&C: “I’m a Northampton Town fan and go to see them home and away, so I made sure we got married outside of the regular season.

“I took my chances on England and the World Cup – I guess that like a lot of people I was just pessimistic about how we’d get on.”

Even before England beat Columbia in the second round the couple’s wedding was set to have a distinct footballing flavour, with the bridesmaids’ dresses and both the bestman’s and groomsmen’s cravattes in Northampton colours.

But when England booked in Saturday’s quarter-final clash against Sweden David and Jess did not want their 80 guests to miss out.

They made sure there was a special room to watch the match after their 3pm ceremony, plus England bunting to add some patriotism to the event, while the evening DJ had a selection of England football songs lined up for his playlist.

David, who is a 32-year-old tiler, said Jess is still “coming round” to his love of the sport.

But while football may or may not be coming home, the wedding certainly was, as 27-year-old Jess, who works as a driving instructor, grew up just down the road from Woodland Manor in Milton Ernest.