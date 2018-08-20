Wootton school pupils net £4,000 for charity

Youngsters at a village school are celebrating after their fundraising activities netted more than £4,000 for charity.

Pupils at Wootton Upper School have supported a host of local and national charities throughout the 2017-18 school year including Children In Need, MacMillan, Make a Wish Foundation, Cancer Research and Help for Heroes.

Their fundraising efforts - including cake sales, a summer fayre and a Sport Relief mile to name but a few, have raised a total of £4,395.18 which has been distributed to 12 charities.

Pupils supported the Bedford Foodbank Appeal donating a minibus full of food and hosted an afternoon tea party including musical entertainment for 40 Wootton senior citizens.

Michael Gleeson, school principal, said: “I’m very proud of the efforts of our pupils and teaching staff in supporting so many deserving charities this year.

“The generosity of parents, grandparents and extended family has helped us to raise an impressive sum once again and I would like to thank everybody for their time and support.

“Playing our part to help the community and the less fortunate is something we all feel very strongly about at Wootton Upper School and we will continue to encourage our pupils to make a difference next year.”

Last month, Wootton Upper School played host to a biennial joint concert with its partner school, the specialist music school E.T.A Hoffmann Gymnasium in Bamberg, Germany, at Kimberley College.

During the event, the 6th form choir showcased their talent to a packed audience while a brass band entertained from the balcony area.

The summer concert was just one of a series of inter-school events held throughout the school year to celebrate the talents of pupils.

Wootton Upper School is hosting an Open Evening for children currently in Year 8 to discuss options available from September 2019. The event will take place on September 20 from 5pm until 7.30pm. Anyone interested in attending or who wants more information is asked to contact Linda Gray on 01234 767123 or visit the school’s website.