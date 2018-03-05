Women invited to have a go at being a firefighter during celebration day at Bedford station

Women are invited to have a go at being a firefighter during a session in Bedford on Saturday, March 10.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are celebrating International Women’s Day this week at Bedford Community Fire Station in Barkers Lane offering women the chance to don a full fire kit and take part in a number of activities.

The day will run from 10am until 3pm and you can have a go at climbing a 13.5m ladder, try out breathing aparatus, learn how to carry equipment and deal with casualties, and assemble and take apart equipment.

The day will include a talk outlining the recruitment process for both whole-time and on-call (RDS) firefighters.

If you are interested in attending contact Diversity@bedsfire.com for more information.

For more information on becoming a firefighter and application details visit www.bedsfire.com/CareersandRecruitment