Woman unable to her dogs under control given Criminal Behaviour Order

A woman who was unable to keep her dogs under control has been ordered to pay a fine and has been served with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

In late 2015, neighbours of Ms Gemma Kennedy of Upper Shelton Road, Marston Moretaine, reported problems with noise coming from Kennedy’s property and that she had two dogs that were aggressive and kept getting into their garden, causing them to fear a dog attack.

Kennedy received a warning by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team and her landlord to keep the dogs under control and to moderate her behaviour. But things didn’t improve, so she was served with a Community Protection Notice (CPN).

When she breached her CPN she was issued with a fixed penalty notice. Kennedy failed to pay the fine, therefore in 2017 she was taken to court and found guilty of breaking her CPN.

Although she rehomed the dogs, her nuisance behaviour continued and her neighbours, including an elderly man, were badly affected.

On Tuesday, April 10, she appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court, where she received a fine of £150, was ordered to pay costs of £100, a £30 victim surcharge and had a Criminal Behaviour Order imposed for 2 years.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We take anti-social behaviour very seriously and work with our partners to resolve it. We strive to find solutions without going to court, but if people don’t listen and moderate their behaviour then we have to pursue enforcement action.

“We are now hopeful that the neighbours, including the 93-year-old gentleman, will be able to resume their lives without the worrying nuisance behaviour.”

If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in Central Bedfordshire, contact the council’s Community Safety Operations Team on 0300 300 8302. All reports are treated in the strictest confidence.