Woman suffers serious leg injury in Bedford collision between motorcycle and car

A woman has suffered a serious leg injury after being involved in a collision between a motorcycle and car in Bedford.

At 5:22pm yesterday afternoon Magpas Doctor Alistair Steel and Paramedic Andy Ormiston landed in Kempston via the Magpas Air Ambulance.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient - who was in her 40s - and who had sustained a serious leg injury. They sedated the woman at the scene, providing her with A&E level care before accompanying her to Bedford Hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a stable condition upon arrival.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Bedfordshire Police were also in attendance.