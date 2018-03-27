Woman subjected to attempted handbag snatch at cashpoint in Elstow Road Bedford

A woman who had just withdrawn money from a cashpoint machine was subjected to an attempted robbery.

The incident happened around 6.30pm at a petrol forecourt in Elstow Road, Bedford, on Sunday, March 25.

The woman had just withdrawn some cash and was walking away from the location when was approached from behind by the offender, who attempted to steal her handbag causing her to scream. He then ran away towards Armstrong Drive.

He is described as slim, white, approximately 5ft 5in, between 20 and 25 with short blond hair. He was wearing a dark hooded top and sports trousers.

Anyone with information is asked contact the force by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number JH/13654/2018.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55 111.