Woman seriously injured following collision with bus in Ampthill Road

A pedestrian was seriosuly injured following a collision with a bus in Ampthill Road, Bedford, this morning (Dec 18).

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene at 11.47am. The road remains closed between Lynton Grove and Maryville Road.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and an investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Declan McDonagh, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident earlier on today, and would urge anyone who saw it or who stopped at the scene to come forward to help us establish the circumstances around the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sergeant McDonagh on 101 quoting reference number 156 of today’s date.