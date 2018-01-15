Woman’s handbag snatched by passing cyclist in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman’s handbag was snatched from her shoulder in Bedford.

The incident happened on last Wednesday (10 January), at around 11.10am,in Tavistock Street, Bedford, when the woman was approached by a man on a bicycle.

The victim called the police and while on the phone walked down Chandos Street where she found her handbag on the ground. Her purse, containing around £85 cash, was missing.

The offender is described as a black man, wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, a black sleeveless body warmer and grey jogging bottoms. The bicycle he was riding is described as blue.

Community Crime Investigating officer Gary Maxey, said: “I’m hoping that by issuing this appeal, someone who was in the area at the time will come forward with information that will help our investigation into the incident.

“The victim has told us that there were several people around at the time, so I would appeal directly to those people to get in touch and help us find the person responsible for such a brazen incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number JH/1457/2018. You can also report information via the force’s online reporting form by visiting: www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report

Alternatively, can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.