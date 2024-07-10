Woman rescued from ditch after two-car crash in Westoning
Three fire crews freed a woman from a car after it landed in a ditch following a two-car collision.
The crash happened on Monday (July 8) in Greenfield Road, Westoning at 4.20pm and three fire crews from Ampthill, Toddington and Kempston were called out.
One car in a ditch was pulled out using a mounted vehicle winch and a woman was cut out of the car and treated by an ambulance crew.
