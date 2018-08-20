Woman killed in Kempston collision is named

The woman who died in a fatal collision in Kempston on Thursday (August 16) has been named.

Ida Saralli, 73, from Kempston, died after being involved in a collision with a car in Bedford Road.

The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene but has not been arrested and enquiries are on-going.

Sergeant James Thornton from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact us so we can establish further what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Folly.