Woman jailed after robbing 84-year-old pensioner of £200 cash

A woman who robbed an 84-year-old pensioner after she withdrew cash from a Bedford post office, has been jailed.

Bernadette Walsh, 38, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five years and three months at Luton Crown Court today, March 20, after pleading guilty to robbery.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on August 7, 2017, after Walsh watched as the elderly woman left the Post Office in Iddesleigh Road, Bedford, and followed her to an alleyway between Westbourne Road and Chestnut Avenue.

She assaulted her and took her handbag, containing £200 she had just withdrawn at the post office, her mobile phone and other personal belongings with sentimental value.

Walsh then ran off, with passers-by coming to the aid of the victim who was very distressed and sustained a number of injuries following the incident.

CCTV in the area later revealed the extent of Walsh’s determination to follow and rob her vulnerable victim.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre, investigating, said: “Walsh tracked her elderly victim, and preyed on her, to carry out a nasty attack. We’re pleased she has received a custodial sentence today and hope we have secured some sense of justice for the victim and her family.

“We are dedicated to tackling street robbery in Bedfordshire, especially when carried out by those who victimise the most vulnerable in our society. We will bring those offenders to justice.”