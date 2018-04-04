Woman injured during attempted robbery near Bedford Hospital

A woman was injured during an attempted robbery in Bedford on Saturday afternoon (31 March).

It happened at around 3.30pm, when the victim was walking along a footpath connecting Palgrave Road and Kempston Road, opposite the junction of Brittania Road.

She was approached from behind as someone tugged her bag and, despite fighting back, fell to the floor and as a result sustained minor injuries. The offender then ran away towards the Palgrave Road estate.

The offender is described as a white man, in his early 20s, around 5ft7in and skinny. He is thought to have been wearing a black jacket over the top of a black hoody with the hood up, black jeans and white trainers.

Investigation Officer Julia Hinson, investigating, said: “This incident took place in broad daylight and I’m hopeful someone saw it. If you did see something take place, I would urge you to get in touch as your information could prove vital in finding the person responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number JH/14681/18. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report information online via the force’s online reporting system.