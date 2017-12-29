Woman injured after Christmas Eve assault in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Bedford on Christmas Eve.

The victim was assaulted following an argument between her group of friends and another woman in Mill Street at around 3.30am. She sustained injuries that required further treatment.

PC Ian Parish, investigating, said: “Christmas Eve is traditionally a busy time in Bedfordshire’s town centres, with many people celebrating the festive period.

"I’m hopeful that someone witnessed the incident and would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around 3.30am on Christmas Eve. If you saw an altercation or an argument take place then please come forward as your information could prove vital to the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Parish on 101, quoting crime reference number JH/56078/27. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.