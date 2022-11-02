A woman in her 80s is in hospital after being hit by a car on Bedford’s Clapham Road.

At around 12.15pm on Monday (October 31) police were called to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a blue Audi near the junction with Linden Road. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

T/Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Unit, said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances around what caused this collision and so are appealing to anyone who witnessed it to contact us as soon as possible.

It happened near the juncion between Clapham Road and Linden Road

“If you were in the area and have any dashcam showing the incident or the lead up to the incident, please get in touch.”