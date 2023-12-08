Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 60s has died after crashing in the Bedford hamlet of Little Barford.

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on Thursday morning (07/12/23) are appealing for witnesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just after 7.20am, police were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Nissan Almera on Barford Road, between Tempsford and St Neots.

Police accident stock image

Emergency services attended the collision, but the driver – a woman in her 60s – sadly died shortly after. Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant David McIlwhan from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this tragic incident.

“We are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to please get in touch with us as this would greatly help our enquiries into establishing the circumstances around this incident.”