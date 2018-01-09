Woman dies following A6 collision in December

A woman has sadly died following a collision on the A6 in December.

Maria Lopez, 28, from Bedford, died in hospital on Friday, January 5. She was taken to hospital after the car she was travelling in, a Volkswagen Golf, was involved in a collision just north of Clophill at around 1am on Sunday, December 17.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

We are investigating and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

Sergeant Pete Talbot, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car on the night of the collision, or who witnessed the collision, to come forward if they have not yet already done so.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 25 of 17 December.