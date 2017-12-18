Woman critically injured following collision on A6 near Clophill

A woman suffered critical injuries following a collision on the A6 nar Clophill yesyerday (Dec 17).

Emergency services were called to the A6 just north of Clophill at 1am following reports that a black Volkswagen Golf had left the road.

One of the occupants is currently at Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the other was taken to Bedford Hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed, but is due to re-open this morning. Diversions are in place via the A507.

Sergeant Pete Talbot, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I’m keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the car prior to the incident.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 25 of December 17.