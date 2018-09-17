Witness appeal after seven people were injured in serious collision on A421 near Bedford

Seven people were taken to hospital following a serious collision on the A421 near Elstow last night. (Sept 16)

Emergency services were called to the collision, between a car and a lorry at around 10.45pm, on the A421, westbound, just before the junction with the A6. Seven people required hospital treatment. Four have sustained serious injuries, and three had minor injuries.

Inspector Jamie Langwith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision, or who was travelling on A421 and saw a black Mercedes prior to the incident.

“We are also appealing for anyone with a dash camera who was driving on A421 at that time.

“We are continuing to investigate this serious incident, and are following a number of lines of enquiry in an effort to piece together the events prior to this collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101, or visit the force’s online reporting centre and quote Operation Oakhurst. Alternatively you call contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.