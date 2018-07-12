Witness appeal after man is attacked in Bedford

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked by two or three men in Bedford today (July 12).

The attempted robbery took place around 12.30am in The Broadway.

Attackers assaulted the victim, and demanded money, but he was able to escape and sought refuge in a nearby takeaway shop.

A passer-by intervened in an attempt to stop the attack.

The suspects are described as all white, wearing grey hooded tops.

One of them is described as having brown hair.

Detective Constable Gareth Jones, said: “We are keen to trace those responsible, and are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch with us.”

Anyone who saw the attack or has any information should call the police on 101, quoting reference 40/11064/18