Witness appeal after man is attacked in Bedford

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Bedford yesterday (April 18).

The victim was driving along Elliott Crescent around 8pm when he was stopped by a man. After getting out of the car, the victim was assaulted but managed to escape and call police.

Police are now keen to hear from anyone with any information, or from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number JH/17724/18 or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, via 0800 555 111.

> A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.