Witness appeal after man dies in accident on A6 near Wilstead

A man died following a collision on the A6 near Wilstead on Monday (9 July).

Officers were called at approximately 1pm to reports of a single vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended, along with the air ambulance, but one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sergeant Declan McDonagh from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident. If you were travelling along the A6 at the time of the incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 224 of 9 July.