Win tickets to meet Dr Who and the Daleks when they visit Bedford

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks will be coming to Bedford on Saturday, April 7.

They will be appearing at Bedford Foodbank’s fourth charity Doctor Who convention – Bedford Who Charity Con 4 – at The Quarry Theatre.

And The Times & Citizen has two tickets to give away in our competition, see details below.

Who else will be at the convention? Who indeed.

The sixth Doctor Who himself, Colin Baker, is the star guest.

Joining him will be Sophie Aldred, who played the Doctor’s companion Ace in the television series, and John Leeson, who’s been the voice of K9 for more than 40 years.

Angela Douglas, a stalwart of the Carry On films, will be putting in an appearance too; she played Doris Lethbridge-Stewart alongside Sylvester McCoy’s Doctor.

So too will be actress Elen Thomas, who played many of the aliens who plagued the Doctor on his travels.

Rounding off the day will be BAFTA award-winning special effects designer Mike Tucker. Mike will be doing a presentation about his recent work on the show.

Once costs are paid, everything raised by the convention will be donated to Bedford Foodbank.

The charity provide emergency food to around 600 local children and adults every month.

Tickets are available from The Quarry Theatre box office; go to www.quarrytheatre.org.uk/whats-on

If you’d like more details of the event, please go to www.bedfordwhocharitycon.co.uk

You can win two free tickets to Bedford Who Charity Con 4 in our Times and Citizen competition. All you have to do is answer the following question:

> Bedford was the centre of the Daleks’ invasion of Earth, according to a 1964 Doctor Who TV story. But why had the Daleks come to Bedford in the first place?

Email your answer to info@bedfordwhocharitycon.co.uk

The first correct answer drawn at random at noon on Wednesday, April 4 ,will be the winner and you’ll be notified by email if you’ve won.

> The Sixth Doctor Who appeared in three seasons of the popular BBC children’s drama. Played by Colin Baker his appearance in the first of these was at the end of the final episode of The Caves of Androzani which featured the regeneration from the Fifth Doctor and thereafter in the following serial The Twin Dilemma.