Wildlife images win place in final for photographer from Maulden

A photographer from Maulden is achieving international acclaim for her work.

Katrina Wilson has reached the final of the fiercely contested Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition, with two wildlife images.

Image by Katrina Wilson

Katrina said: “Photography isn’t just my job – it’s my passion. I am constantly working on developing my skills and improving my techniques.

“One of the ways I do this is to enter the guild’s competition. The standard is extremely high, so it really pushes me to be the best I can. Month after month, fellow photographers submit images of amazing quality. They are truly inspirational.

“Knowing the standard of the other winning images, to have two of my own images shortlisted for the overall final, from thousands of other entries, is really humbling and very exciting.”

The guild is a highly respected UK-based association for photographers, which also has members overseas. Each year it runs an on-line monthly photographic competition, judged by internationally respected judges, with awards given to the best entries.

During 2017, the competition has attracted around 1,200 entries per month from the most talented of photographers.

From all the entries across the year, the judges have selected just 12 images in various genres to go forward to the annual Image of the Year Final.

Katrina’s images, along with the other finalists, went into a competition final in December, when judges chose the overall winner.

The final outcome will be announced at an awards evening in Cheshire on February 3.

Guild director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers. Our monthly competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

“To have an image recognised by the guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented Katrina is.”

To find out more about the Guild of Photographers and their competition visit their website at www.photoguild.co.uk. For more about Katrina Wilson visit her website at www.katrinawilsonphotography.co.uk or find her on Facebook or Instagram.