White cars given a festive new coat in colour contest

It was a case of ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ meets ‘Away in a Manger’ at the annual ‘colour on a car’ competition, held at Hilton Suzuki in Clapham.

Two classes of pupils from Ursula Taylor Cof E School covered three gleaming white new Suzuki cars with a fusion of drawings of all things Christmassy.

The finished works of art depicted everything from snowmen and stars, to reindeer and Santa. The Christmas story wasn’t forgotten in the excitement either – with one vehicle displaying an intricate picture of Baby Jesus in the manger, alongside Mary.

The 60 pupils were greeted by the Hilton Suzuki Bedford head of business, Bob Cadby, who joined in the fun along with the Ursula Taylor staff. One group of pupils were judged to be the winners of the competition, due to the more comprehensive and colourful coverage of the vehicle. Mr Cadby did, however, say that the standard of all the artwork was extremely impressive – but told the children “Don’t do this at home!”

The pupils’ hard work and impeccable behaviour was rewarded at the end of the event with a Christmas stocking full of goodies from Santa.