Weekend of fun activities for all the family at Bromham scout camp

More than 250 children, parents and carers connected with Flitwick Scout Group have just enjoyed a family camp at Bromham.

There was a wide range of activities for everyone, from caving to craft, climbing to crate stacking and tomahawk throwing to zorbing.

Toby Druce, aged 12, said: “My favourite activities were caving, firing the water rockets and zorbing. I’ve done so many activities with the group and have gained my astronautics, hikes away, emergency aid and meteorologist badges. I’ve made new friends and learnt new skills such as teamwork and first aid.”

Parent, Vanessa Ng-Millar said: “Thank you so much for a wonderful weekend, the children and I have loved every minute of it.”

Adult volunteer Nigel Taylor said: “The whole weekend demonstrated some of the activities scouting provides. It was also a great opportunity to engage with the parents and hopefully we may be able to encourage some of them to volunteer to help. Scouting provides opportunities for children and adults to learn new skills that they will remember for years to come.”

This is the second of three camps the group have organised this year. The first was for over 40 cubs at The Quarries in Milton Keynes and the next one is a cub and scout camp at Gilwell Park in Epping Forest in July.

For further information about Flitwick Scout Group visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk