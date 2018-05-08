Week long action tackling anti-social behaviour and crime in Tavistock Street and Midland Road Bedford

A week of action is under way to tackle anti-social behaviour and environmental crime in Tavistock Street and Midland Road, Bedford.

The initiative, launched yesterday (May 7) by Beds Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bedford Borough Council and community safety partners, runs until Sunday, MaY 13.

Officers from the Bedford Urban Community Team will be holding a number of community engagement events and targeted days of action as part of the initiative.

The issues targeted will vary from littering, building on the 1,454 fines already issued this year, parking and drug and knife crime with activities including a street clean-up.

Inspector Paul Ayling said: “This initiative is aiming to address issues raised to us by our residents. We are working with our partners to tackle the issues affecting Midland Road and Tavistock Street areas of Bedford and we would welcome any residents wishing to join in during the week.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Community Safety Officer, David Lynch said: “Issues in Midland Road and Tavistock Street are complex and so it’s important that we work together with our partners and the local community to resolve these and that is what this week of action is all about.”

Councillor Colleen Atkins, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety at Bedford Borough Council said: “These are strong communities. Together we want to send out a clear message that anti-social behaviour and environmental crime will not be tolerated. As well as activities tackling issues raised by residents there will be opportunities to get involved, find out about the work taking place and help us make a difference locally.”

People can follow the team’s twitter account @NorthBedsPolice. The force and its partners will be using the hashtag #BedfordUplift to tweet about activities throughout the week.