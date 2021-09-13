Yellow warning for Bedford as rain forecast

Get your brollies at the ready tomorrow morning

By Clare Turner
Monday, 13th September 2021, 3:58 pm
Updated Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:00 pm

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for tomorrow morning (Tuesday) in Bedford.

There is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded with journeys on the road and train taking longer.

According to the warning, there is a small chance some communities will get cut off by flooded roads as well the possibility of power cuts.

There is a yellow warning for rain in Bedford tomorrow morning

Keep up-to-date here