Yellow warning for Bedford as rain forecast
Get your brollies at the ready tomorrow morning
Monday, 13th September 2021, 3:58 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:00 pm
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for tomorrow morning (Tuesday) in Bedford.
There is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded with journeys on the road and train taking longer.
According to the warning, there is a small chance some communities will get cut off by flooded roads as well the possibility of power cuts.