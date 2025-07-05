Watch as the Met Office explains the possibility of another heatwave on the way, with temperatures potentially reaching the mid 30s.

The Met Office’s long range forecast suggests there could be another heatwave on the way, with thunderstorms also possible at times.

July 9 to July 18

A broad northwest/southeast split in the weather looks most likely through much of this period.

Towards the northwest, Atlantic frontal systems will bring occasional rain and cloudier skies at times, along with breezier conditions, though there should be some drier, brighter interludes too.

Further south and east, high pressure will likely dominate with a fair amount of dry and sunny weather to be had.

With this, there is a signal for increasing heat and humidity and the potential for another period of hot weather around the second weekend of July, and possibly lasting into the following week.

Whilst a lot of dry weather is likely in the south, thunderstorms are possible at times, though widespread rainfall looks unlikely.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates

Steven Keates, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It looks like through the second half of this coming week and into next weekend, temperatures are going to build once again, particularly across parts of the south and the east.

“It looks like typically hot summer weather, looks quite likely I would say, but there is the potential for something very hot to develop.”