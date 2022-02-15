Storm Dudley on its way to Bedford as Met Office issue weather warning

Expect gusts of 60-70mph in places

Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:28 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:30 am

Storm Dudley it set to bring very strong winds and a risk of disruption on Wednesday afternoon and into the small hours of Thursday.

Expect gusts of 60-70mph in places and road, rail and air services to be affected.

The worst of the winds will ease through Thursday morning, though remaining generally windy during the day.

Storm Dudley is on its way

