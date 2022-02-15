Storm Dudley on its way to Bedford as Met Office issue weather warning
Expect gusts of 60-70mph in places
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:28 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:30 am
Storm Dudley it set to bring very strong winds and a risk of disruption on Wednesday afternoon and into the small hours of Thursday.
Expect gusts of 60-70mph in places and road, rail and air services to be affected.
The worst of the winds will ease through Thursday morning, though remaining generally windy during the day.