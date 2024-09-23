A flood alert continues throughout Bedford this evening, as the Met Office gives an amber warning for rain

There is a risk of further flooding in some parts of Bedford tonight with heavy rain set to resume.

Meanwhile there is a flood warning in place for Bedford borough and Central Bedfordshire.

Beds Police is advising everyone travelling overnight to be extra cautious when on the roads and take it slow. The roads near Bedford which are currently closed and should be avoided are:

• Harrold Bridge at Little Odell

• Lovell Road in Clapham

• A421 from M1 J13 to the A6 junction – diversion in place via Woburn Road (Old A421)

Bedford Borough Council’s highways and resilience team have been working today to respond to reports of flooding and support vulnerable people. They are on standby throughout the night to respond to any further reports.

A council spokesman said: “We continue to urge people to drive carefully on all local roads and avoid passing through flood water. Please only call Bedfordshire Police if there is an immediate threat to life or crime in progress.

“The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for rain for our area and this will be in place until 9pm today (September 23).”

Visit www.bedford.gov.uk/flood for more information and advice about what to do in a flood.