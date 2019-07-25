Reduced rail services on Northampton-Euston route because of hot weather

Rail passengers are advised to check their journeys before travelling today, as heat-related speed restrictions will mean a “significantly reduced service” on the route between Northampton and London Euston.

With record-breaking temperatures of up to 38°C forecast later today, the heat at the side of the railway track will be in excess of 50°C. As a result, Network Rail has imposed blanket speed restrictions on parts of the network in an attempt to prevent rails from buckling, affecting some services.

One restriction has been imposed south of Rugby, meaning a reduction in services to London Euston. The knock-on impact, including displacement of train crew, will also affect other routes

London Northwestern Railway spokesman Jonny Wiseman said: “Extreme heat causes issues on the track and we are taking sensible precautions with our services to and from London Euston in order to keep the railway moving. Passengers should check their journeys before travelling.

“It is crucial that passengers remain hydrated and we advise our customers to carry water with them if possible. If passengers feel ill on board a train they should not attempt to stop it, but instead seek help at the next station.”

Details of affected London Northwestern Railway services:

*From 11am-8pm, one service per hour will run from Northampton to London Euston instead of the usual three. This means two trains per hour usually bound for Euston will instead terminate at Northampton;

*Some services to Rugeley Trent Valley and Liverpool Lime Street will start their journeys at Northampton, rather than London Euston, between midday-8pm;

*A significantly reduced service will run in the evening peak to destinations including Watford, Milton Keynes and Tring. Some inbound trains from Tring to London Euston will also be cancelled in the peak period;

*Passengers are advised to check their journeys before travelling by visiting National Rail Enquiries and should consider travelling outside the evening peak period if possible, as services will be busy.

Passengers who are delayed on their journeys as a result of the extreme heat are encouraged to claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme.