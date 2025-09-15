Weather today: Attractions and school announce closures as Met Office wind weather warning in place

By Jessica Martin
Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 10:50 BST
Watch the latest video forecast, as a Met Office wind warning is in place.

A number of attractions and a school have announced closures for today (September 15) as strong winds hit the East of England.

Ingoldisthorpe Primary School in Norfolk is shut after a tree fell and brought down a power line.

Whipsnade Zoo, Felbrigg Hall, the Oxburgh Estate in Norfolk, Lyveden in Northamptonshire, Lavenham Guildhall in Suffolk and Burghley House on the Cambridgeshire-Lincolnshire border are closed.

A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place for most of England and all of Wales.placeholder image
A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place for most of England and all of Wales. | Getty Images

Stowe House in Buckinghamshire is also closed, leading to the cancellation of a scheduled Heritage Open Day.

A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place for most of England and all of Wales until 18:00 today.

