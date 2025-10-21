Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for heavy rain across Bedford
Howling winds and heavy rain are set to batter Bedford on Thursday (October 23).
The Met Office says the whole day will be windy and you should expect rain between noon and 9pm.
There is a small chance of longer journey times on the roads, rail and air with some some roads and bridges closing.
There could also be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and flying debris.
It’s also warned there may be power cuts with mobile phone coverage affected.
Bedford Borough Council suggested residents secure anything in their garden that could get caught in a gust of wind, such as chairs, bins, and trampolines.